Thousands Rally in Tokyo Against Military Expansion Plans

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Japan's parliament in Tokyo on Sunday to oppose Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plans to revise the country's pacifist constitution and expand its military capabilities.

Organizers said around 25,000 people attended the demonstration, calling for Takaichi's resignation and criticizing proposals to increase defense spending, ease restrictions on weapons exports, and introduce legislation they argue could undermine civil liberties.

The rally followed a series of large demonstrations in the capital, with organizers reporting attendance of approximately 50,000 people in May, 26,000 on June 19, and 27,000 on July 10.

The protests have focused on Takaichi's proposed amendment to Article 9 of Japan's constitution, which renounces war and the use of force to resolve international disputes.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party seeks to amend the article by explicitly recognizing the Self-Defense Forces and allowing additional measures to address what the government describes as security threats posed by China and North Korea.

Opponents argue that the proposed changes would weaken constitutional restraints on military action, transform the Self-Defense Forces into a conventional military, and make it easier for Japan to become involved in overseas conflicts.

Takaichi's government has already increased defense spending to approximately 2% of gross domestic product, with the 2026 defense budget allocating about ¥8.8 trillion, roughly $55 billion, for long-range missiles, drones, ammunition, military infrastructure, and other defense programs.

In April, the government also relaxed restrictions on the export of lethal weapons.

The debate has also expanded to include Japan's nuclear policy after reports that a senior adviser to Takaichi advocated for Japan to possess nuclear weapons and that the government was considering revising its longstanding non-nuclear principles. Tokyo has maintained that its official nuclear policy remains unchanged.