Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Maritime Navigation Ban on Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced an immediate ban on maritime navigation involving Saudi Arabia, saying the measure is a direct response to the continued blockade and military aggression against Yemen.

In a statement delivered on Monday, military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemen's leadership had been left with no alternative after nearly 12 years of what he described as an unjust blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia through restrictions on ports, airports, and border crossings, as well as attacks targeting Sanaa International Airport.

Saree said the prolonged blockade had given Yemen the right to respond "by all available means."

He explained that the decision followed widespread public calls made during the nationwide "Warning and Mobilization Friday" demonstrations, in addition to tribal gatherings and mass rallies held across the country.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces announce a ban on maritime navigation by the criminal Saudi enemy under the equation of blockade for blockade. This decision shall take effect immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree said.

He stressed that Yemen would continue to uphold what he described as the principle of "blockade for blockade" and "comprehensive escalation for comprehensive escalation."

Saree warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces are fully prepared for all possible scenarios, stating that any further escalation by Saudi Arabia would be met with a broader and more severe response.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their full readiness for all options. Any reckless action undertaken by the foolish Saudi enemy through comprehensive escalation will be met with a comprehensive and severe escalation," he said.

The military spokesperson also called on Yemenis to maintain nationwide mobilization, remain fully prepared for future developments, and reinforce the frontlines by joining the fight.

Saree concluded by praising participants in the "Warning and Mobilization" demonstrations and reaffirmed the Yemeni Armed Forces' commitment to ending the blockade imposed on the country.