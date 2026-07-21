IRGC Launches Strikes on US Positions in Bahrain and Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its naval forces carried out simultaneous strikes against US military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for what it described as continued American aggression against Iran.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC's Public Relations Department said the operation inflicted heavy losses on US forces stationed in the region.

According to the statement, the first phase targeted drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US forces at Bahrain's Al-Sakhir Air Base, claiming the facilities were destroyed.

The second phase struck preparation hangars for US Task Force 59 vessels at Bahrain's Port Salman, with the IRGC saying the attack caused extensive damage to the vessels.

The third phase targeted facilities at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces. The IRGC claimed the facilities were completely destroyed after being set ablaze.

The IRGC said the coordinated missile and drone attacks form part of its ongoing retaliation against what it described as US military aggression.

The operation came one day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had "lost everything almost militarily" and had only limited missile and drone capabilities remaining.

Responding to Trump's remarks, the IRGC described the US president's comments as evidence of "ignorance and poor judgment," rejecting claims that Iran's missile and drone stockpiles had been significantly depleted.

The force declared that, if the conflict continues, Iranian missiles and drones would continue targeting US forces "until the very last day of the war."

The statement also said the United States had carried out nine consecutive nights of aerial attacks on Iran, targeting civilian sites, and added that Iranian armed forces had responded with strikes against what it described as strategic American targets across West Asia.