Hezbollah Congratulates Khalil al-Hayya on Election as Hamas Political Chief

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah has congratulated Khalil al-Hayya on his election as head of Hamas' Political Bureau, describing him as a worthy successor to the late Yahya Sinwar and reaffirming its support for the Palestinian resistance.

In a statement, Hezbollah extended its congratulations to al-Hayya, Hamas' leadership and fighters, expressing confidence in his ability to carry forward the responsibilities left by what it described as the movement's martyred leaders.

The group said al-Hayya's election sends a clear message to the Zionist enemy, its supporters, and those expecting the collapse of the Palestinian resistance, arguing that Hamas remains united, resilient, and committed to its path despite assassinations and efforts to weaken the movement.

Hezbollah added that the leadership transition demonstrates that the resistance will continue despite the targeting of its leaders, saying the banner of resistance will remain raised by successors committed to its objectives.

The movement wished al-Hayya success in his new role and prayed for guidance in carrying out what it called the trust left by previous leaders.

Hezbollah also reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian resistance, stating that it would continue defending the rights of the Palestinian people until the liberation of their land and holy sites.