“Israeli” Occupation Continues Violations in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military carried out new demolition operations in southern Lebanon and intensified drone activity over Beirut and its southern suburbs, in what Lebanese authorities described as further violations of the US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and the “Israeli” occupation.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that a powerful explosion shook the southern town of Kfartebnit before noon on Monday. The blast was later confirmed to have resulted from an “Israeli” demolition operation, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.

In a separate incident, an “Israeli” drone dropped a stun grenade over the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

The latest incidents follow weeks of continued “Israeli” military activity in southern Lebanon, including the demolition of homes, destruction of bridges, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Israeli” drones have also repeatedly flown over Beirut and its southern suburbs, while “Israeli” aircraft conducted mock air raids along Lebanon's northern border and over the mountainous regions of Akkar and Hermel.

In the Marjayoun district, three explosions were heard in the town of Qlayaa. The NNA later clarified that the blasts were controlled detonations carried out by the Lebanese Army to safely dispose of unexploded ordnance, shells, and rockets left behind by previous “Israeli” attacks.

The incidents come despite the framework agreement signed last month between the Lebanese government and the “Israeli” occupation under US mediation, which provides for a phased withdrawal of occupation forces from Lebanese territory.

The agreement does not establish a fixed timetable for withdrawal, making the process contingent on the Lebanese Army assuming full security responsibilities in the evacuated areas.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has pledged to oppose the agreement politically, vowing to block its ratification in parliament while insisting that disagreements should remain within constitutional institutions rather than through street protests.

Senior Hezbollah lawmakers have also condemned the agreement, describing it as a humiliation, a disgrace, and a surrender of Lebanese sovereignty.

The “Israeli” occupation continues to hold parts of southern Lebanon, including areas occupied for decades as well as additional territory seized during the military escalation between October 2023 and November 2024.

According to official Lebanese figures, “Israeli” attacks have killed 4,328 people and wounded 12,227 others since the latest phase of the aggression began on March 2.