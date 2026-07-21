Pentagon Condemned for Hiding Scope of US War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon is facing mounting scrutiny over its refusal to disclose the scope, cost, and impact of the expanding United States war on Iran, with official briefings becoming increasingly scarce and journalists relying more heavily on anonymous military sources, according to CNN.

Despite renewed American air strikes and the recent deaths of US service members in Jordan and Iraq, War Secretary Pete Hegseth has offered no detailed account of Washington’s military objectives or the circumstances surrounding the casualties.

The Pentagon has not held a formal press briefing since May 5, leaving journalists, military families, and the wider public with limited access to official information about the war of aggression.

The prolonged silence marks a sharp departure from previous US wars, when senior military officials regularly appeared before the press, even during periods of tension between the Pentagon and the media.

Since taking office, Hegseth has restricted media access to the Pentagon, curtailed engagement with defense reporters, and limited public communication about the US war on Iran, forcing journalists to rely on anonymous current and former officials.

As his department remains silent on the lack of briefings, Hegseth has also launched a task force with the Justice Department to pursue alleged leaks, fueling fears among sources of prosecution for speaking to the press.

Much of the information on US losses and Iranian operations has come from anonymous officials rather than Pentagon briefings.

The New York Times reported that Iran carried out three additional strikes on US forces in Jordan, injuring dozens of troops, while The Washington Post cited an official warning the US military lacks the resources to sustain a prolonged confrontation.

The Trump administration has offered little explanation for its renewed large-scale air war against Iran, while War Secretary Pete Hegseth has largely avoided discussing the war publicly, limiting his comments to reposting military statements and announcing a task force to pursue alleged leaks.

President Donald Trump continues to claim the US has "obliterated" Iran's military, despite reports showing Iranian forces remain capable of striking American targets across the region.

The contradiction has drawn growing scrutiny, with even Fox News questioning Iran's continued military capabilities.

Trump also appeared to acknowledge the conflict had expanded beyond initial expectations, admitting the US is now undertaking "a far bigger job" than originally anticipated.