IRG Vows to Teach US An Unforgettable Lesson

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has vowed to teach the United States such an unforgettable lesson that would deter anyone seeking to carry out aggression against Iran.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRG's High Command said the force will continue to obey the directives and commands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in defending Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement came in response to a recent message by Ayatollah Khamenei in which the Leader called for national unity in the face of renewed US aggression against the country.

The message came after the US launched aerial bombardments on Iran's southern regions, violating a tentative agreement it had signed with Iran last month to permanently end its joint aggression with Israel against the country.

"Now that criminal America has once again chosen the path of error, aggression, and adventurism, we are firmly bound to this covenant: that we will teach it the 'unforgettable lesson' that you promised… a lesson that will deter any aggressor from repeating its wrongdoing," read a part of the statement.

The IRG said the force will never trust the US and its promises for reaching a settlement with Iran through negotiations.

"We pledge that… we will never tie the destiny of this country to the promises of a child-killing enemy whose record is filled with breach of faith, deceit, and rancor toward the nation of Iran."

The statement said Iran's honor will only be guaranteed through resistance, vigilance, and might, adding that the experience of past years has proven that the enemy cannot be trusted at all.

This comes as Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States’ repeated violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] have once again proven the “worthlessness and invalidity” of the American president’s signature.