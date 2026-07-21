US Presses Tenth Night of Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States launched another wave of attacks on Iran late Monday, according to a CENTCOM statement, marking the tenth consecutive night of its renewed war of aggression against the country.

CENTCOM said the attacks were ordered at the direction of the Commander in Chief and claimed that they were designed to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

Accordingly, Iranian state television reported explosions in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

ISNA and other local reports said explosions were also heard on Qeshm Island in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Separately, Iran's Mehr news agency reported that air defenses were activated near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran.

The governor of Bushehr additionally said that air defenses had been activated but that no attacks had been reported on the city itself.

Renewed US attacks reportedly targeted several locations across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas Port, Qeshm Island, Chabahar Port, and Konarak.

According to reports, the attacks affected eight cities across four Iranian provinces, including areas in Hormozgan Province and Shiraz.

Meanwhile, the governor of Isfahan denied reports of any US attack on the city.

However, reports stressed that no additional attacks were observed during the latest period following the reported strikes.