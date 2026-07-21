IRG: Two Violating Tankers Hit by Explosions Near Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said two oil tankers were disabled after explosions triggered major fires while they were attempting to travel through an unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRG said the vessels were attempting to pass through the strategic waterway after being misled by the US military’s false information.

According to the IRG, the tankers were using a dangerous route and warned shipping companies against relying on US guidance regarding maritime traffic in the area.

Following the incident, the IRG said rescue and emergency units were working to evacuate the crews from the vessels.

Reiterating its warning, the IRG urged to shipping companies to prioritize the safety of their crews and vessels and avoid "contaminated and dangerous" routes.

At the same time, the IRG statement said foreign military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz lacked legitimacy, while asserting that security arrangements for the strategic waterway fall within Iran’s regional considerations.

Furthermore, the IRG warned that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as long as US aggression in the region continued, adding that oil, gas, and fertilizer shipments would not leave the area.

The statement came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] reported a maritime incident involving a tanker near Oman.

According to UKMTO, a tanker northeast of Limah, Oman, reported via VHF Channel 16 that it had been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a later update, UKMTO said the vessel’s security officer reported that the crew had abandoned the ship and boarded a lifeboat, while no environmental impact was reported and authorities continued investigating.

The latest incident follows a similar development on Monday, when the IRG said two tankers attempting to pass through an unsafe route in the Strait of Hormuz were hit by explosions and forced to stop.