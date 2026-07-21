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Andy Burnham Takes Power, Announces Cabinet

Andy Burnham Takes Power, Announces Cabinet
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By Staff, Agencies

Labour leader Andy Burnham has become the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday, replacing Keir Starmer in the country’s seventh leadership change in a decade of political turbulence, The Guardian reported.

Burnham arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly after Starmer formally resigned. During an audience with King Charles III, Burnham was invited to form a new government, which he accepted.

Delivering his first speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham said he would unveil a new 10-year plan for the country in the coming months, describing the moment as "a circuit breaker for Britain" and promised sweeping change.

Burnham said cost of living measures would be announced starting the following day, alongside pledges to expand council housing and uphold existing defense commitments.

He further said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump would be among his first calls, pledging continued UK support for Ukraine.

Earlier Monday, Starmer gave his farewell address outside Downing Street, saying “My work is done,” before his resignation as prime minister was formally accepted by the King. He thanked his staff and family while wishing Burnham success.

Burnham unveiled his first cabinet, promoting allies while removing several senior figures linked to Starmer.

The reshuffle brought in John Healey as chancellor and moved Ed Miliband to foreign secretary, while former top ministers including Rachel Reeves and David Lammy lost their posts.

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