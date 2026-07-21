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Moscow Boots Italian Diplomats in Spy Dispute
By Staff, Agencies
Diplomatic tensions escalated as Russia expelled two Italian diplomats on Monday, calling the move a reciprocal response to Italy’s earlier removal of Russian embassy staff.
Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome had expelled two military attachés at the Russian embassy in Italy who were reportedly involved in espionage activities.
In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vittorio Parrella, the assistant defense attaché at the Italian embassy, and Davide D’Aprile, an attaché, were persona non grata and must leave Russia with their families within three days.
Meanwhile, Moscow summoned Italy’s interim chargé d’affaires Giovanni Scopa over the expulsion of Russian embassy staff.
According to Tajani, Russia’s move was retaliation for Italy’s removal of two Russian officials accused of espionage.
The dispute began after Italy expelled the Russian military attachés following an investigation into alleged attempts to share classified information with a Russian agent, with Tajani accusing Moscow of using “hybrid” tactics against Italy and the West.
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