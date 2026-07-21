Trump Speaks with New UK PM Andy Burnham, Discusses Trade and Security

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he held a “very good conversation” with newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday, describing the call as productive and wide-ranging.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two leaders discussed the longstanding relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, along with several issues of mutual interest. According to Trump, their conversation covered trade, North Sea oil, the military alliance between the two countries, efforts related to demining the Strait of Hormuz, and other topics.

Trump also said he expects to meet Burnham in the near future to continue discussions, adding that the phone call was “interesting” and concluded by wishing the new British prime minister success in his role.