US Teachers’ Federation Condemns “Israel” Over Palestinian Wage Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The American Federation of Teachers [AFT] passed a series of resolutions on Monday criticizing the “Israeli” occupation and urging an end to United States and “Israeli” aggression against Iran and Lebanon.

The resolutions were approved during the union's national convention, according to "Israeli" news outlet "Yedioth Ahronoth", which reported that one of the measures condemned "Israel" for contributing to a crisis affecting teachers' salaries in the Palestinian Authority territories.

The union also called for an immediate halt to "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon and "the evacuation of Shiites from southern Lebanon," according to the report.

Another resolution called for lifting the blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for ending the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The AFT further denounced "Israel" for violating International Labour Organization procedures, saying that the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues has affected the salaries of approximately 50,000 teachers.

The resolutions adopted by the AFT came as far-right figures in the "Israeli" occupation entity intensify their campaign to reestablish illegal settlements in Gaza, making the issue a central part of their political agenda ahead of the October 27 election.

Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, two prominent members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, led thousands of settlers toward the Gaza perimeter on Sunday in a push to rebuild three former illegal settlements in the northern part of the Strip: "Nisanit", "Dugit", and "Elei Sinai".

The demonstration was reportedly organized by the hardline "Nachala" settler movement and attended by senior ministers and lawmakers.

In response, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] declared the area a closed military zone in an attempt to prevent the demonstrators from approaching Gaza, prompting organizers to change their route.

Settlers nevertheless continued their march, moving around barriers erected by soldiers and police. Buses transported families, including children, from settlements in the occupied West Bank, while youth activists affiliated with Ben-Gvir's and Smotrich's parties distributed campaign literature along the route.

On that note, it is worth mentioning that the UK, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway have recently sanctioned groups and individuals linked to the settler movement. Some European countries have also imposed travel bans on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, while settlements in the West Bank remain illegal under international law.