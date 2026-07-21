Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a message to Mr. Khalil Al-Hayya following his election as head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem described the appointment as a reaffirmation of the continuity of the Resistance, pledging Hezbollah’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and expressing confidence in eventual victory.

Below is the message of Sheikh Qassem:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To the Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Mr. Khalil Al-Hayya, may Allah protect you.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Your election as Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, at a time when the Palestinian people, Gaza and the entire region are enduring one of the most difficult periods of “Israeli”-American aggression, is a testament to steadfastness, determination and the unwavering resolve to keep the flame of Resistance alive. Hamas remains one of the foremost movements of sacrifice and struggle in pursuit of the noblest cause of our time: the liberation of Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and Palestine from the Zionist entity.

We see in your leadership, and in your decades-long history of struggle on the battlefield as well as your sacrifices as the father of martyrs, a continuation of the path of the martyred leaders, foremost among them the founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin [may Allah have mercy upon him], Hajj Ismail Haniyeh [may Allah have mercy upon him], Commander Yahya Sinwar [may Allah have mercy upon him], along with the other martyred leaders, the sons of Hamas, and the Palestinian people, as they continue the sacred path of Resistance in cooperation with the Palestinian factions and the steadfast, striving Palestinian people.

We affirm to you that we in Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance stand with you. We support you and stand behind your struggle and your objectives to restore the land and reclaim the rights of your people, remaining faithful to the covenant charted by our greatest martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may Allah be pleased with him] and the righteous martyrs.

We are the sons of the sacred vision that fixed the compass toward Al-Quds and Palestine, a vision established by revered Imam Khomeini [may Allah sanctify his soul] and carried forward by the martyred Leader Imam Khamenei [may Allah sanctify his soul], whose path was one of Palestine, supporting the oppressed and standing by the Resistance.

Together, we have faced the war waged by the “Israeli” entity and the American tyrant with steadfastness and sacrifice. Despite the passage of three years since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, this enemy has failed to achieve its objectives of exterminating the Resistance, crushing its will, or forcing it to surrender. Its crimes have brought destruction and the killing of women, children and civilians, but they have also strengthened our commitment to the trust of liberation and dignity.

We look to the future with the hope of the promised victory, as Allah Almighty says:

{Verily, We will indeed make victorious Our Messengers and those who believe (in the Oneness of Allah Islamic Monotheism) in this world's life and on the Day when the witnesses will stand forth.} [Ghafir: 51]

May Allah grant you success in this great responsibility until victory and liberation, God willing.