Iran Calls for IAEA Probe After US Hits Karun NPP

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s mission to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to take action following a United States missile strike on the Karun Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the mission, in the early hours of July 19, the US fired a number of missiles at the Darkhoveyn site, which it described as a symbol of Iran’s scientific self-sufficiency.

It added that the attack marked the eighteenth such wave of strikes against Iran’s safeguarded peaceful nuclear sites since the start of joint US-"Israeli" aggression in June 2025.

Furthermore, Iran said the strikes were aimed at destroying the civilian infrastructure of a country solely because of its resistance to coercion and its refusal of unconditional surrender.

The mission also said the attacks also confirmed that all narratives advanced by the aggressors under headings such as nonproliferation concerns were nothing but lies, disinformation, and deception intended to justify illegitimate objectives.

It further described the strikes as serious violations of the prohibition on aggression, a peremptory norm of international law, and warned that attacks on safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities were becoming normalized, in part due to the failure of relevant international bodies to act.

According to the statement, silence and inaction only embolden further attacks, while the growing trend threatens global economic development and confidence in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Consequently, Iran called on the international community, the UN Security Council, and the IAEA to strongly condemn such attacks and take effective measures against “fundamental violations of international law, the UN Charter, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the IAEA Statute.”

Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization urged IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to take effective measures, saying the attacks “endangered the integrity and credibility of global nonproliferation norms.”

The mission stressed that Iran would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests, stressing that safeguarding peaceful nuclear facilities is a shared international responsibility requiring zero tolerance for such attacks.