- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran’s Guardian Council Spox: Enemy Recognizes No Laws, No Human Rights
By Staff, Agencies
Guardian Council spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said Iran’s enemies recognize no rules or principles, describing the country’s confrontation with global hegemonic powers as existential.
Speaking at a gathering of Guardian Council observers in Amol, northern Iran, on Monday, Tahan Nazif said Iran must not become distracted by internal issues and lose sight of its adversaries during the ongoing confrontation.
He stressed, “Today, the enemy has shown that it is committed to no principles or rules of human rights.”
According to Tahan Nazif, international humanitarian law establishes rules that must be observed during armed conflicts, but the United States and the "Israeli" occupation entity have violated such principles by bombing a school in Minab, a hospital in Ahvaz and other public places.
Furthermore, he said the confrontation between Iran and global hegemonic powers was rooted in fundamental differences over the principles of the Islamic Republic, adding that Iran’s Constitution emphasizes human dignity, independence, freedom and justice.
Tahan Nazif also called for unity, citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as stressing that division and disputes weaken a nation and undermine its power.
Comments
- Related News