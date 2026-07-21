Report: Trump Presses New UK Prime Minister Over US Use of British Bases

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is reportedly urging newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to continue allowing American forces to use UK military bases for operations against Iran, according to The Telegraph.

The report followed the first phone conversation between the two leaders on Monday, shortly after Burnham assumed office. Trump described the call as "very good" and praised the longstanding relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to Trump, the leaders discussed North Sea energy, trade, military cooperation, and efforts related to the Strait of Hormuz, while Burnham invited the US president to attend next year's G20 summit in Manchester.

Neither government confirmed whether the use of British military facilities was discussed. However, The Telegraph reported that Washington wants Burnham to continue permitting US forces to operate from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia, the British-controlled military base in the Indian Ocean.

A US official told the newspaper that Trump remained frustrated with NATO allies that restricted or denied American access to military bases during the US, “Israeli” war against Iran.

According to the report, Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, initially rejected a US request to use Diego Garcia for strikes on Iran, a decision that reportedly strained relations between London and Washington.

Britain later permitted US aircraft to operate from RAF Fairford, although the base has since become the focus of anti-war demonstrations calling on the government to prevent British territory from being used in military operations against Iran.

Burnham has not publicly indicated whether he will maintain, expand, or restrict US access to British-controlled bases, a decision that could affect relations with Washington.

His position is expected to be influenced by opposition within the Labour Party, where many lawmakers have criticized the US, “Israeli” war against Iran, as well as by members of his cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who previously opposed granting US forces access to British bases.

While Burnham has presented his government as the start of a political renewal, he has so far signaled continuity in foreign policy by pledging continued support for Ukraine, closer defense cooperation with the European Union, and higher military spending despite ongoing economic pressures at home.