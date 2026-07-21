IRGC Commander Inspects Gulf Defenses, Vows Readiness Against Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Karami has conducted an inspection tour of coastal areas and strategic islands in the Gulf, emphasizing efforts to strengthen Iran's defensive capabilities against potential threats.

During the visit, Karami said the continuous readiness and operational presence of IRGC Ground Forces units are essential to maintaining lasting security in the Gulf, describing the forces' vigilance as an impenetrable barrier against hostile ambitions.

He said the IRGC is continuously reorganizing and enhancing its defensive capabilities to neutralize any threat, stressing that both the Iranian people and the country's armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any act of aggression.

Karami also declared that the blood of the martyred Leader of the Nation, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and the martyred commanders would be avenged in the near future.

In a related development, Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said during a ceremony honoring martyrs that the US, “Israeli” enemy must be held accountable for what he described as its crimes against Iran.

Irani affirmed that the Iranian Navy will continue carrying out its national and military missions with determination and operational capability despite ongoing threats and regional tensions.