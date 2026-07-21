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13 Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations Continue Across Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” occupation continued violating the Gaza "ceasefire" for the 285th consecutive day, with attacks across the Strip over the past 24 hours killing 13 Palestinians and injuring several others, according to local sources.
One of the deadliest attacks targeted a residential apartment belonging to the al-Masri family near al-Samer Junction in central Gaza City.
“Israeli” occupation forces fired three missiles at the building, killing a mother, her husband, their son, and three of their daughters. The strike also ignited major fires that Civil Defense teams struggled to extinguish.
In Jabalia refugee camp, the death toll from an earlier “Israeli” strike on the Yemen Al-Saeed shelter center rose to four. The victims were identified as Jamil Hammad Abu Shaqfa and his daughter Noor, along with Noor Issa and Noor Hamdi Matar.
In central Gaza, “Israeli” occupation aircraft targeted a motorcycle, killing Muhannad Abu Ghazal, a resident of Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
In a separate attack, an “Israeli” drone struck a Tucson vehicle near the British Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area southwest of Khan Younis, killing three Palestinians and injuring seven others.
Nasser Hospital identified the victims as Alaa Mohammad Shaat, director of a security company operating in southern Gaza, Hamada Abu Nahia, and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al-Farra.
Meanwhile, Mahmoud Saleh Abu Mohammad succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier “Israeli” strike on a vehicle near al-Ghafari Junction in Gaza City. The attack also injured 14 Palestinians, three of whom remain in critical condition.
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