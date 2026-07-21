Trump Set to Expand Tariffs on Dozens of Countries

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is expected to impose new tariffs on dozens of countries as early as this week, according to the Financial Times, as a temporary 10% global tariff is due to expire on Friday.

The report said the initial round of new duties is expected to maintain the current 10% tariff rate, while the Trump administration is pursuing additional legal investigations that could authorize significantly higher tariffs in the coming months.

The anticipated measures come as governments and businesses await clarity on Washington's trade policy ahead of the expiration of the temporary global tariff regime.

The broader tariff initiative follows Trump's recent decision to impose steep new duties on Canadian imports, fueling concerns over escalating trade disputes with key US trading partners.

On Monday, Trump announced tariffs of up to 50% on selected Canadian goods, including electrical equipment and machinery, in measures affecting approximately $20 billion worth of imports.

The White House said the new tariffs will take effect within 30 days and stressed that they are unrelated to Trump's earlier threats to impose duties over wildfire smoke drifting from Canada into the northern United States.

The latest tariffs rank among the highest imposed by the Trump administration on any trading partner.

However, several major Canadian exports, including energy products, critical minerals, and fish, have been excluded from the measures, while automobiles and metals remain subject to separate sector-specific tariffs.

Unlike previous trade measures, the new tariffs will not exempt goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, even as negotiations over the trade pact continue.