Retaliation Continues: IRG Disables Multiple US Radar Systems in Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced targeting and disabling multiple American radar systems in Kuwait as part of the latest phase of its ongoing retaliatory strikes in the face of the United States’ violations against Iranian territory.

The Force made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, describing the strikes as the 24th wave of its retaliatory Operation Nasr-2 [Victory] 2.

According to the statement, the strikes were carried out “in continuation of efforts to clear the region of the radar systems” that serve the United States’ purposes.

The IRG said its forces targeted “an early-warning radar, a tactical radar complex in the vicinity of Ali Al-Salem Airbase, and another radar system on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island.”

It added that the strikes “rendered these radar systems inoperable.

The Force concluded its statement by asserting that “the operation to punish the aggressor continues.”

The latest strikes came as part of the IRG’s enhanced focus on regional radar systems that enable the United States to fend off Iran’s reprisal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRG issued two successive statements, declaring having brought about a “dark night” for such radar apparatuses by destroying multiple US military radar and communications facilities in the region.

In the first statement, it said missiles and drones had struck and destroyed a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite reception systems, and a missile defense radar belonging to the “child-killing US military” stationed in Kuwait.

In a second statement issued later, the IRG said it had carried out another strike against US air defense assets at Ahmad al-Jaber Airbase in Kuwait. The statement said an early warning radar, a missile defense radar system, an FPS-117 radar, a Patriot air defense system, and a satellite communications system supporting air defense operations were struck and destroyed.

The United States has perpetrated numerous violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of wholesale American-“Israeli” aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.