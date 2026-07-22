Iran: Any US Attack on Nuclear Sites Amounts to Expansion of War, Entails Widespread Reprisal

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest military command, the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has sternly warned the United States against acting on its threat of attacking the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

“The criminal United States has threatened to attack the nuclear facilities and other sensitive sites of the Islamic Republic,” the headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is hereby declared that, should the aggressor and terrorist military of that country proceed to such a stage, we will consider it an expansion of the war in the region,” it added.

“Consequently, all interests of the United States, as well as those of its allies and supporters of that rogue and malign state, will become targets of powerful [retaliatory] attacks by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic.”

The warning came after US President Donald Trump said, during a meeting with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, that the United States would target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site “pretty soon.”

It was not the first time Trump was coming up with such a threat.

Responding to one such threat earlier this month, President Masoud Pezeshkian described such menacing remarks as “disrespectful” and said they were “only worthy” of those making them, “not the Iranian nation."

“Those who intended to break our Iran into pieces, where have they ended up?” Pezeshkian further asked.

Trump’s most recent threat came amid the United States’ successive violations of its commitments towards Iran that have manifested in the form of unprovoked acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic’s territory.

Iran's Armed Forces have staged uncompromising retaliation in the face of each instance of violation, including those taking place in support of illegal vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz.