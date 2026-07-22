Convicted Killer Sues Trump for $75 Million, Seeks US Citizenship

By Staff, Agencies

A Mexican national serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 2024 murder of a Michigan woman has filed a federal lawsuit against US President Donald Trump, seeking $75 million in damages, a public apology, and US citizenship.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 27, is serving a sentence of 39 to 102 years after pleading guilty to the killing of Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Prosecutors said he shot Garcia multiple times, abandoned her body along a highway, and fled in her vehicle. Ortiz-Vite had previously been deported from the United States before illegally reentering the country.

In a handwritten complaint filed in federal court, Ortiz-Vite accused Trump and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung of using his case for political purposes during the 2024 presidential campaign. He said that Trump repeatedly referenced him in speeches and campaign advertisements focused on illegal immigration, portraying him as a symbol of broader immigration concerns.

Ortiz-Vite argued that the publicity subjected him to harassment in prison and damaged his reputation, claiming he was reduced to a stereotype based on his ethnicity. He said the attention brought lasting shame to his family and violated his dignity.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation, a public apology from Trump, and US citizenship, alleging that the president's repeated references to the case caused him public humiliation.

Legal experts cited by US media, however, said the lawsuit faces significant legal hurdles. Former federal prosecutor Matthew Borgula said prisoner lawsuits are subject to judicial screening and argued the complaint is unlikely to proceed, noting that public embarrassment by a politician does not generally constitute a constitutional violation and that Trump's statements were largely based on established facts.