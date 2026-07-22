Iran Warns Bulgaria: Stay Out of US Military Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned Bulgaria against reportedly allowing the United States to station military aircraft at one of its air bases, saying such cooperation could make Sofia complicit in unlawful aggression against Iran.

The warning came after reports that the Bulgarian government is considering a US request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base in support of operations related to the war with Iran.

According to Baghaei, Bulgaria is fully aware that recent US military aggression against Iran constituted a violation of the UN Charter and international law. He stressed that any role in preparing or facilitating such operations would amount to complicity in the crimes of aggression and war crimes.

Furthermore, the Iranian spokesman criticized remarks attributed to Bulgarian Prime Minister Roman Radov regarding the reported request, saying that even considering support for an "illegal war" against Iran would contradict Bulgaria's international obligations and respect for national sovereignty.

Citing international law, Baghaei referred to Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, arguing that allowing a country's territory to be used for attacks against another state could itself constitute an act of aggression.

At the same time, he noted that Iran and Bulgaria have maintained relations based on mutual respect, Baghaei warned against any decision that would permit the US to use Bulgarian territory or facilities for military operations against Iran.

In a final appeal, Baghaei said, "Iran hopes the Bulgarian parliament will not authorize the use of the country's territory and facilities in a way that would make Bulgaria complicit with aggressors."

He added that Iran remains determined to defend its national security and interests, warning that any party participating in military action against the country would bear responsibility for the consequences.