Lebanese Army in South Lebanon: Salam Visits Zawtar After Deployment

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army has completed its deployment in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, while carrying out engineering surveys to prepare for residents’ return after the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] from the town.

The deployment follows the framework of "pilot zones" agreed upon during negotiations in Washington, and comes after the IOF withdrawal from Zawtar al-Gharbiya. The army is carrying out engineering assessments to prepare for the return of residents.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Zawtar al-Gharbiya alongside the army deployment, raising the Lebanese flag and saying the move marked the start of the "Israeli" withdrawal and the return of life to southern Lebanon.

Salam further stressed that the Lebanese government would continue political and diplomatic efforts to secure a complete "Israeli" withdrawal from Lebanese territory, while pledging state support for residents returning to the area.

In addition, he said preparations had begun to restore essential services, including water, electricity, and communications, while also working to provide prefabricated housing and other necessities for the transitional period.

During the visit, Salam was accompanied by senior Lebanese officials, including Defense Minister Michel Mansi, Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Hassan Aoude, and other security and development officials.

Separately, the Lebanese Army said the IOF opened fire near its units during deployment in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, risking soldiers and hindering the mission. The army confirmed it had not entered Zawtar al-Sharqiya, while reports said IOF were obstructing measures to facilitate residents’ return.

At the political level, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Hezbollah’s disarmament could happen if the "Israeli" occupation ends and the Lebanese Army assumes full control over the country. He stressed the need for one state and one army.

For his part, US President Donald Trump, for his part, said while receiving Aoun that "Israel continues to carry out its withdrawal from southern Lebanon through the redeployment of its forces," claiming that the agreement reached with Lebanon "has achieved positive results."