Russia Reports Overnight Strikes on Military and Port Facilities in Odessa Region

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces carried out overnight precision strikes against what it described as Ukrainian military and logistics targets in Ukraine’s Odessa Region along the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, the operation involved high-precision air- and ground-launched weapons, along with attack drones. Russian officials said the attacks targeted infrastructure at the Port of Odessa used for unloading and storing military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricant storage facilities allegedly supplying the Ukrainian armed forces.

Moscow also claimed that two civilian cargo vessels—a dry cargo ship and a bulk carrier—were hit while sailing approximately 15 km and 53 km southeast of Odessa. The ministry alleged that both ships were transporting military supplies intended for Ukrainian forces.

In Odessa city, Russia said it struck a logistics hub operated by the delivery company Novaya Pochta, claiming the facility was being used to store military cargo.

The Defense Ministry further reported that near the village of Kovalevka, about 25 km northwest of Odessa, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune-2 coastal missile battery, including two launchers and a transporter-loader vehicle.

The reported strikes are part of what Russia describes as an ongoing campaign targeting Ukraine’s Black Sea logistics and port infrastructure. Moscow says recent operations have focused on ports in Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Nikolayev, which it alleges are involved in handling military equipment or supporting Ukrainian drone operations.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would continue targeting vessels it claims are transporting weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Russian officials say the campaign is intended to disrupt military supply routes and is a response to what Moscow describes as Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian and energy infrastructure.