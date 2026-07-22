Jordanians Demand End To US Military Deal Over Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

Jordanian political, social, and tribal figures have called for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, warning that their presence poses security, political, and economic risks and could draw Jordan into regional conflicts.

As part of their demands, the signatories urged the Jordanian government to withdraw from the security and military agreement with the United States and submit it to the National Assembly.

They argued that the move would respect the rights of Jordanians, legislative councils, and civil society institutions to review, restrict, or cancel obligations they believe could affect national sovereignty and security.

Furthermore, the statement called for Jordan’s strategic facilities, including airports, ports, military bases, and vital installations, to be kept out of any military, security, or logistical operations linked to the regional war.

The signatories stressed that Jordan "is not a party to this war" and should not bear its consequences, warning that escalation is harming the economy, internal stability, and regional relations.

Meanwhile, they praised the Jordanian Army and called for its doctrine to remain focused on defending the homeland and holy sites while confronting the "Zionist enemy," which they described as marked by genocide, displacement, and expansion.

In conclusion, the signatories urged Amman to preserve neutrality, protect sovereignty, and avoid alignment under the US umbrella by refraining from military or logistical involvement in the war. The statement was signed by dozens of political, academic, legal, and cultural figures.

The calls came amid growing scrutiny amid Washington’s war against Iran, with calls intensifying for Amman to reconsider its security ties with the US. The IRG has targeted US facilities in Jordan and urged the country to reject the presence of American forces on its territory.