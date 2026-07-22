Gaza: 13 Martyred in 24 Hours Amid Ongoing ’Israeli’ Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Thirteen Palestinians were martyred and others injured as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued violations of the ceasefire agreement across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The latest escalation comes as IOF violations entered their 286th consecutive day, with attacks reported across multiple areas of Gaza despite the ceasefire.

In central Gaza, four Palestinians were martyred in separate "Israeli" attacks targeting a residential building and a vehicle in Gaza City and al-Zahra City.

Additionally, a Palestinian woman succumbed to injuries from a previous "Israeli" strike that also martyred her husband, while six members of another family, including four children, were martyred in an airstrike on their home in central Gaza City.

Meanwhile, IOF aggression continued near the Dawla intersection in Gaza City's al-Zaytoun neighborhood, where tanks advanced under artillery cover and quadcopter aircraft injured three Palestinians, including a child.

Elsewhere, heavy explosions were reported after residential blocks were destroyed in areas previously seized by IOF, while naval boats fired shells toward Khan Younis’ coastline.

According to figures cited, the number of Palestinians martyred since the ceasefire began on October 11 has reached 1,168, with 3,798 injured and 802 bodies recovered.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the overall toll in Gaza has risen to 73,293 Palestinians martyred and 173,906 injured.