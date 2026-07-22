US House Approves Temporary Funding Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a short-term funding measure designed to keep the federal government operating and avoid a potential shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections. The bill would extend government funding through December 4.

The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, now heads to the US Senate, where Republican leaders are considering their own short-term funding proposal while continuing negotiations with Democrats.

The legislation is intended to maintain funding for federal agencies beyond the end of the current fiscal year and prevent disruptions to government operations. Congress faces a September 30 deadline, after which funding for most federal programs will expire unless lawmakers reach an agreement.

Senators are expected to debate the measure as both parties work toward a compromise on temporary government funding. Failure to pass a funding bill before the deadline could result in a partial shutdown of the US government, affecting a wide range of federal services.

The latest effort follows another funding dispute earlier this year. In February, the House narrowly approved a government spending bill by a vote of 217 to 214 to prevent a partial shutdown after negotiations stalled over immigration enforcement policy.

That shutdown was the second within a year and came only 11 weeks after the end of a 43-day funding lapse—the longest government shutdown in US history. The previous impasse, which lasted from October 1 to November 14, 2025, disrupted essential government services, affected air travel, delayed federal programs, and left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay for several weeks.