US Continues Its Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced Thursday that US forces carried out new attacks against Iran, marking the 12 consecutive nights that American airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic.

The provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan were subjected to US aggression.

The governor of Bushehr said that an area in the province came under attack by the US enemy early Thursday morning, adding that no reports of human casualties had been received.

Iran's Health Ministry said Wednesday that 53 people have been martyred and 592 others injured in US strikes carried out during the latest phase of Washington's war on the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour announced the updated figures in a post on X, saying the casualty toll had risen since the ministry's previous assessment.

On July 19, Iranian authorities reported that more than 50 people had been martyred and 518 injured in US attacks.

“From July 27 to 8:30 a.m. today [July 22], US airstrikes have left 592 injured and 53 martyrs,” Kermanpour wrote.

The latest casualty figures come as the US war on Iran continues to escalate following the collapse of a memorandum signed on June 18, which had temporarily halted the war that began following the US-“Israeli” attacks on February 28.