Iran’s Qalibaf: Security in Hormuz Possible Only in The Absence of US Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized that the security of the Strait of Hormuz can only be ensured in the absence of the United States.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of attacking Iranian infrastructure in case ships are attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf wrote in a post on X on Wednesday, “The equation of this war is clear: either everyone or no one.”

He added, “In a region where we [can’t] sell oil, no one will [be able to] sell oil. If our security is not ensured, then no infrastructure facility will remain safe. Security in the Strait of Hormuz is possible only in the absence of US forces.”

Qalibaf went on to emphasize, “We have said many times that the situation in the Strait will not return to before the war.”

In social media post earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump threatened that any time Iran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, “the United States will bomb and destroy one bridge or power plant [in Iran].”