US House Passes $95 Billion GOP Budget Plan Backing Iran War Funding

By Staff, Agencies

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly approved a $95 billion budget proposal that would provide funding for the war against Iran, deliver assistance to farmers, and advance portions of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda related to elections.

The measure passed by a vote of 216-214. All Democrats voted against the proposal, along with Republican lawmakers Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson. Independent Representative Kevin Kiley, who caucuses with Republicans, also opposed the bill.

The budget resolution now moves to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain. Several Republican senators have expressed reservations about approving additional funding for the Iran war and have questioned the inclusion of election-related provisions under the budget reconciliation process.

The Trump administration requested the supplemental funding last month as the conflict with Iran entered its fifth month. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier this week that the war has cost the United States an estimated $37.5 billion to date.