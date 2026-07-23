Report: Trump Wants Infantino to Lead the United Nations

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, according to the New York Post, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the source said Trump believes Infantino is “respected by everyone around the world” and has a unique ability to bring people together.

The report follows closer ties between Trump and Infantino during this year’s FIFA World Cup, where the FIFA president appeared alongside the US leader at several public events. In December, Infantino also presented Trump with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize.

Current UN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to complete his second five-year term on December 31, 2026. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the next secretary-general must be recommended by the 15-member UN Security Council and approved by the UN General Assembly. Any of the Security Council’s five permanent members has the power to block a candidate through its veto.

Trump has frequently criticized the United Nations, arguing that it has failed to respond effectively to major international conflicts. Since returning to office, his administration has reduced US funding for the organization and withdrawn from several UN-affiliated bodies, including the World Health Organization [WHO].

Last year, Trump also established a US-led Board of Peace, prompting speculation that it could become an alternative forum for international conflict resolution. The White House denied those claims at the time.