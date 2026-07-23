Bulgarian Parliament Approves US Tanker Aircraft Deployment at Bezmer Air Base

By Staff, Agencies

Bulgaria’s parliament has approved the deployment of US military tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, located near the village of Bezmer in southeastern Bulgaria, according to Bulgarian National Radio.

The resolution was approved with the support of 135 lawmakers from the Progressive Bulgaria and Movement for Rights and Freedoms parties.

Thirteen legislators voted against the measure, while members of the opposition Union of Democratic Forces, Democratic Bulgaria, and We Continue the Change did not take part in the vote.

Earlier, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the government had received a diplomatic note from the United States requesting permission to deploy tanker aircraft at the airbase. The proposal was subsequently submitted to parliament for approval.

Under the 2006 defense cooperation agreement between the United States and Bulgaria, Bezmer Air Base, located about 260 kilometers [160 miles] southeast of the capital, Sofia, operates as a joint-use military facility.