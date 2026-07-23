Iran: Ready to Open New Phase of War, Employ New Strategies

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned Thursday that Tehran will deploy new strategies and scenarios to make the war unsustainable for the United States if American attacks on southern Iranian infrastructure continue.

Akraminia said that following the US violation of the ceasefire memorandum, “we are now witnessing a new phase of the war.” He said the Iranian Armed Forces' retaliatory operations would continue as long as US attacks on Iranian infrastructure and coastal areas persist.

“Americans must know that this process cannot continue in this way for long. If they insist on continuing their mischief against the southern regions of our country, we will certainly adopt new measures,” Akraminia added.

He further underlined that “New scenarios have been planned and worked on, and we will definitely enter the field in a new way to deter the enemy from continuing the war.”

He said entering new arenas of warfare could be one of Iran's strategic options, and that other strategies exist that will be revealed at the appropriate time.

The spokesman said the Army had used the ceasefire period to upgrade its combat readiness. “What is important is the high morale, motivation and will of my comrades in the air force and air defense to confront enemy aggression. Fortunately, today we are in a better state of readiness than before.”

On the possibility of a ground invasion, Akraminia said Iran considers no enemy action impossible or unlikely and has upgraded its readiness for every scenario. “But if the enemy commits aggression by ground, its vulnerability will certainly be far greater than in air and long-range strikes. Ground operations provide many more opportunities to damage and inflict greater casualties on the enemy, and our effectiveness and efficiency in this arena will undoubtedly be much higher.”

He concluded that avenging the blood of the martyrs and the martyred Leader has become a “public demand and a national will,” and that the Armed Forces have drawn up their plans accordingly.

“God willing, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs and our dear martyred leader from the aggressor enemy.”