IRG Cmdr. Warns of Regional Power Disruptions if US Targets Iranian Infrastructure

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Mousavi, has warned that any US strikes on Iranian bridges or power plants would trigger retaliatory action that could disrupt electricity supplies to US allies in the region.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mousavi said that if Iran’s bridges and power plants were attacked, “blackouts for the allies and hosts of the child-killers are certain.”

The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who wrote on his Truth Social platform that the United States would “bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT” whenever Iran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump added that such strikes could include facilities “located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Separately, the IRG Navy warned international shipping companies against using alternative navigation routes through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit corridors.

Iranian officials accused the United States of directing vessels through southern routes in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the move violates a memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran last month that recognizes Iran’s role in coordinating the safe passage of ships through the strategic waterway.

IRG spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi also issued a warning to shipping operators in a post on X, stating that the southern route through the strait was “a path to the destruction of your capital” and urging companies not to be misled by the United States.

According to Iranian officials, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since the United States resumed military operations against the country earlier this month.

A senior military source quoted by Tasnim News Agency said Iran would respond to any US attack on its bridges or power plants by targeting regional infrastructure, including energy facilities linked to American interests.

The exchange comes as tensions continue to rise during the ongoing US-“Israeli” military campaign against Iran, which Iranian media says began on February 28 and has now entered its fifth month.

According to Iranian accounts, the United States has conducted 11 consecutive nights of strikes, primarily targeting areas along Iran’s southern coast and near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, says it has carried out daily missile and drone attacks against US bases and assets across the Gulf region while maintaining restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.