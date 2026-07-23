Hezbollah Bloc Rejects Framework Agreement, Calls Government Measures ’Theatrical’

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc has dismissed recent measures taken by the Lebanese authorities as "theatrical," accusing officials of attempting to create a false impression of progress while failing to address the continued “Israeli” occupation of Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the bloc said the Lebanese Army remains deployed among the population and has reinforced its positions in areas that the “Israeli” occupation failed to seize, attributing this to the sacrifices of resistance fighters.

The bloc stressed that the “Israeli” occupation has not withdrawn from any occupied Lebanese territory, rejecting claims that recent developments represent a complete withdrawal.

It also criticized what it described as another "scandal" involving the authorities after “Israeli” occupation forces reportedly opened fire on the Lebanese Army, accusing officials of quickly distorting the facts despite the presence of local residents.

Reaffirming its political position, the bloc said it rejects both direct negotiations with the occupation and the US-mediated framework agreement, emphasizing that the complete withdrawal of occupation forces from Lebanese territory remains the primary objective.

The statement added that implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 should be limited exclusively to the area south of the Litani River.

The bloc further stated that any discussion regarding the Resistance's weapons north of the Litani River should only take place after the occupation has fully withdrawn from Lebanese territory and on the basis of national consensus.

It added that the issue of the Resistance's arms should ultimately be addressed within the framework of a comprehensive national security strategy, in line with the principles outlined in the presidential inaugural address and the government's ministerial statement.