Iran Condemns UK Decision to Support US Military Operations Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned the new British government's decision to allow the United States to use British military bases and facilities in support of military operations against Iran, describing the move as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the ministry said Britain's decision to facilitate US military preparations and attacks against Iran contravenes the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the definition of aggression.

The ministry said British officials made the decision despite being fully aware that the ongoing US, “Israeli” military campaign against Iran amounts to unlawful aggression and a serious violation of international law.

It added that any participation in preparing or facilitating such military operations constitutes complicity in what it described as the crimes of aggression and war crimes.

According to the statement, Britain, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, chose to side with the aggressors instead of condemning what Tehran called US and “Israeli” military aggression against Iran.

The ministry argued that London's decision effectively made Britain a participant in the war against the Iranian people and undermined its stated commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and international peace and security.

The statement also linked Britain's current position to what it described as a history of interference in Iranian affairs, including the 1953 coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War, sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program, support for the snapback mechanism, and the designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by reaffirming Iran's determination to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, warning that any country participating in military aggression against Iran would bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions.