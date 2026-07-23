France, Chad Rebuild Military Cooperation After Troop Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

France and Chad are rebuilding military cooperation centered on training, intelligence sharing, and limited deployments, nearly 18 months after N'Djamena ordered French forces to leave amid disputes over security cooperation and intelligence sharing in the Lake Chad Basin.

French military personnel returned to Chad in April as both countries began redefining their defense relationship, with the renewed cooperation expected to focus on supporting Chadian forces against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province in the Lake Chad region, as well as addressing security challenges along Chad's eastern border with Sudan.

The new arrangement does not include the restoration of permanent French military bases. Instead, France is seeking a more limited role based on military assistance provided with the consent of the Chadian government.

Analysts said the renewed partnership reflects efforts by both countries to preserve security cooperation while adapting to changing political dynamics and growing anti-French sentiment across the Sahel.

Defense analyst Aleksander Olech described the initiative as a cautious attempt by France to restore military ties with fewer troops, lower visibility, and greater dependence on Chadian political approval rather than a return to its previous military presence.

The agreement marks a significant departure from the relationship that existed before Chad expelled approximately 1,000 French troops in January 2025, ending 65 years of continuous French military presence in the country.

Following the withdrawal, Chad sought military cooperation with Russia, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates but reportedly encountered obstacles with each partner.

According to Le Monde, Russia's Africa Corps failed to convince Chadian authorities after struggling to suppress insurgencies in Mali, while Turkish-made ANKA-S and Aksungur drones were reportedly too expensive for Chad to operate.

The report also noted that relations with the UAE became more complicated over allegations that Abu Dhabi supported Sudan's Rapid Support Forces through facilities on Chadian territory, accusations the UAE has denied.