Growing Power of Pro-Army Militias Raises Concerns in Sudan

By Staff, Agencies

Growing numbers of Sudanese civilians are expressing concern that armed groups fighting alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces could eventually become a threat to the military itself, raising fears of a repeat of the circumstances that led to the current conflict, according to an AFP report.

The concerns center on the expanding influence of several militias operating in areas controlled by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Although these groups are currently allied with the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), they have significantly increased their manpower and military capabilities during the war.

The RSF itself was previously part of Sudan's state security apparatus before tensions with the army escalated into open conflict in April 2023. The war has since killed more than 200,000 people, according to some estimates, and displaced millions.

A Sudanese writer quoted by AFP said the country risks repeating the same pattern that led to the current conflict, warning that it may only be a matter of time before the armed factions turn against one another.

Among the largest groups fighting alongside the army are the Joint Forces, a coalition of former Darfuri rebel factions, the Sudan Shield Forces led by former RSF commander Abu Aqla Kaykal, and the Baraa ibn Malek Brigade.

According to AFP, these groups have expanded considerably during the war and now possess heavy weaponry, including artillery, air defense systems, and drones.

Despite official restrictions on carrying weapons in public, residents told AFP that armed fighters remain highly visible in markets and streets across army-controlled areas, fueling public anxiety.

The Joint Forces have established a noticeable presence in Khartoum, while fighters from the Baraa ibn Malek Brigade have also been deployed around the capital.

In al-Jazira state, the Sudan Shield Forces have reportedly set up checkpoints and consolidated control over territory captured during military operations.

Residents interviewed by AFP said the conduct of some of the armed groups has heightened concerns about who ultimately exercises authority in the areas under their control, with one activist saying she did not trust any of the factions because their long-term loyalties remain uncertain.