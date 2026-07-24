The Chokepoint Trap: How Iran’s Asymmetric Warfare Exposed the Limits of American Power

By Mohamad Hammoud

For decades, Washington believed that control of the seas meant control of the global economy. Accordingly, the United States built the world’s most powerful navy, deployed aircraft carriers worldwide, and maintained a military presence to protect energy and commerce.

But the battles unfolding around the Gulf and the Red Sea have exposed the limits of conventional naval power. By initiating endless airstrikes against Iranian ports and infrastructure, Washington anticipated a rapid collapse of regional resistance, expecting firepower to guarantee uninterrupted commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iranian forces quickly demonstrated that controlling a narrow maritime corridor does not require massive aircraft carriers or expensive missile defense systems. According to Bloomberg, persistent Iranian drone, speedboat, and missile strikes have successfully disrupted commercial shipping, forcing international transit through the strait down to single digits despite daily American bombardments. The Pentagon's insistence that air superiority would reestablish security has proved completely detached from the operational reality at sea. Rather than coercing Tehran into submission, American aggression transformed the Strait of Hormuz into an unusable corridor, exposing the helplessness of Western naval power projection.

The Admission of Asymmetric Vulnerability

The limits of conventional power were eventually acknowledged at the highest levels. In a candid interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Vice President J.D. Vance conceded that billion-dollar warships are useless against low-cost naval interdiction tactics. Vance admitted that even if the United States Navy bombs Iranian radar installations, missile batteries, and drone depots, Tehran can still disrupt global shipping simply by deploying low-cost speedboats, expendable drones, and inexpensive naval mines. By publicly recognizing that high-tech warships cannot protect slow-moving oil tankers from cheap asymmetric weapons, the vice president inadvertently confirmed that practical operational control over the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran, not Washington. Vance further criticized domestic political hardliners who sought to sabotage diplomatic channels, noting that military coercion alone cannot resolve the maritime crisis.

The Yemeni Counter-Blockade and the Dual-Sea Pincer

While Washington struggled in Hormuz, a second front opened in the Red Sea. For years, Saudi Arabia enforced a devastating air and naval blockade on Yemen, inflicting severe economic hardship on the Yemeni population while Western allies provided full diplomatic immunity.

In response, Houthi forces turned the tables on Riyadh, asserting that Saudi Arabia could no longer enforce maritime sieges with impunity. Reuters reported that Yemeni drones and missiles struck Saudi crude tankers near Bab el-Mandeb, effectively shutting down Riyadh’s fallback route through Yanbu. By coordinating directly with Tehran, the Houthis imposed a counter-blockade that dismantled Saudi Arabia’s contingency plan and created a dual-chokepoint crisis. Two maritime gateways—Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb-were simultaneously contested, leaving Washington unable to secure either.

The Threat of Economic Collapse and Escalating Oil Prices

The simultaneous closure of these two critical maritime gateways has pushed Western commodity markets into severe panic, creating an escalating economic crisis that Washington cannot contain. According to a landmark market impact study by Goldman Sachs, if disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea persist over the coming weeks, benchmark Brent crude oil will rapidly surge past $120 per barrel.

Bloomberg energy analysts warned that if Gulf shipments remain restricted to below half of their pre-war levels, oil prices could easily break historical records and approach $200 per barrel. This economic reality has severely weakened the Trump administration's political leverage, as emergency stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fall to operational floors.

Former United States State Department official Alan Eyre observed that the economic war of attrition heavily favors Iran because Western emergency stockpiles are running out far faster thanIran's capacity to inflict damage.

Meanwhile, media commentator Tucker Carlson publicly criticized the administration's decision to return to war, arguing in a recent broadcast that it did so under pressure from “Israel”. He contended that Washington had long ago surrendered its sovereign foreign policy autonomy to “Israel”, allowing “Israeli" interests to drive American military decisions.

As domestic fuel prices climb and midterm elections approach, President Donald Trump’s reliance on military threats and economic tariffs has proven entirely ineffective against a coordinated asymmetric strategy. By shutting down two vital maritime corridors, the resistance has trapped the White House in an unwinnable energy war where time, geography, and market dynamics belong entirely to Tehran.