Scottish Greens Urge End to US Military Use of UK Bases Amid Iran Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

The Scottish Greens have called on the UK’s new prime minister to prevent US forces from using Scottish and British military facilities, following reports that the government has continued to allow the use of Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in support of US military operations against Iran, according to The National.

Previous investigations by the newspaper said there was substantial evidence that Scottish airports, including Glasgow Prestwick Airport, had been used as part of a transportation and supply network linked to the conflict.

An analysis by the Sunday National of flight-tracking data reported that US military aircraft departed from Glasgow Prestwick Airport at least 32 times during the 10 days leading up to February 28, when the United States and “Israel” launched large-scale military operations against Iran. According to the report, 21 of those flights were bound for key US and NATO military facilities supporting operations across West Asia.

The findings have renewed calls for First Minister John Swinney and the Scottish government to prohibit US military aircraft from using Scottish airports. However, a dispute has emerged over whether the devolved administration has the legal authority to impose such restrictions.

The Scottish government has maintained that defense and national security remain matters reserved to Westminster under the Scotland Act 1998, arguing that any unilateral ban could exceed its legal powers. The UK government, meanwhile, has said it is not responsible for decisions permitting US military aircraft to land at civilian airports.

Earlier this year, Swinney sought discussions with UK ministers on the issue. He later stated that the Scottish government lacked the legal authority to prevent US aircraft from using Prestwick Airport because powers relating to defense, national security, aviation, and foreign affairs remain under Westminster’s control.

Swinney acknowledged widespread concern in Scotland over the conflict, citing its potential impact on energy prices, the cost of living, mortgages, and the environment. However, he said any attempt to block military flights would require powers that are not devolved to the Scottish government.

The UK Ministry of Defense has repeatedly denied that Prestwick Airport has been used to launch military strikes.

The Scottish Greens are now urging the new prime minister to reverse Westminster’s position. Party co-leader Gillian Mackay MSP said the renewed US air campaign against Iran risked further escalation and called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to “draw a line” by ending support for the use of UK facilities in the conflict.

Mackay criticized the previous government under Keir Starmer, accusing it of backing President Donald Trump and allowing Prestwick and other UK airbases to support what she described as “reckless and illegal assaults in the Middle East.” She argued that Scottish airports should not serve as staging points for US military operations.

She also condemned Trump’s foreign policy, describing him as a “dangerous warmonger,” and urged Burnham to distance himself from his predecessor’s approach. Mackay further criticized the appointment of Wes Streeting as defense secretary, arguing it represented continuity rather than change.

In addition, Mackay reiterated her opposition to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, saying nuclear weapons stationed on the Clyde make Scotland a potential target and warning of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any future nuclear conflict.

Separately, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the British government’s reported decision to permit the United States to use UK military bases and facilities in support of military operations against Iran.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry argued that such cooperation violates the UN Charter and international law. Tehran said allowing British territory to be used for the alleged attacks could constitute an act of aggression under Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which defines aggression.

The ministry further asserted that any assistance in planning or carrying out the military operations amounts to complicity in what it described as aggression and war crimes. It accused the British government of siding with the United States and the “Israeli” occupation rather than condemning the military campaign, adding that Britain’s actions undermine its stated commitment to international law, human rights and global peace.