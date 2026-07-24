Chaos Engulfs Trump’s Push for Record Pentagon Spending

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration’s attempt to secure unprecedented military funding has descended into a confused battle over unexplained expenditures, abandoned cost-cutting promises, and separate emergency financing for the United States’ war on Iran.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is simultaneously pressing lawmakers for a record Pentagon budget approaching $1.5 trillion in 2027 and an additional $67 billion in emergency military funds for the current fiscal year.

In an analysis published by The Guardian, writer Aram Roston noted that the two-track campaign has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill because the Pentagon has not explained how tens of billions of dollars already approved by Congress will be spent, while several items included in the emergency request appear unrelated to the war on Iran.

The disorder marks a dramatic reversal from February 2025, when Hegseth ordered officials to identify annual cuts of 8% over five years as the so-called Department of Government Efficiency moved through federal agencies.

That proposed reduction campaign soon disappeared. Hegseth is now seeking a $454 billion increase in annual military expenditure, describing it as a “generational investment”.

Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine faced questions about the administration’s $67 billion emergency request.

The hearing was intended to address financing for the Iran war, but Democratic Senator Patty Murray said the package contained large expenditures for unrelated domestic and overseas operations.

“$800m for the national guard to patrol DC even longer,” Murray said. “Over $1bn for the army to patrol the southern border, which is [the Department of Homeland Security’s] job. $900m to support the administration’s illegal boat strikes in the Caribbean.”

Rather than explain how those measures were connected to Iran, Hegseth blamed the previous US administration for the Pentagon’s financial and military requirements.

“Why this kind of spending is needed is because of the gross negligence and neglect of the Biden administration,” he said.

The Secretary of War has also attributed shortages in US missile and weapons stockpiles to former President Joe Biden and earlier military officials, despite the extensive ammunition consumed under Hegseth’s leadership during the war on Iran.

US operations have reportedly depleted weapons that would be needed should Washington become involved in another major military confrontation.

The demand for additional emergency financing comes while approximately $75 billion previously allocated to the Department of War remains unobligated.

Congress granted the Pentagon an additional $156 billion under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year, but roughly half of that amount has yet to be assigned to specific programs.

When senators asked how the remaining money would be used, Hegseth said a plan existed but failed to provide details.

“I’d have to get you the exact numbers,” he testified.

The unexplained sum is nearly equivalent to the entire annual budget of the US Department of Education, raising questions over why the Pentagon requires another major injection of emergency funds before spending money it has already received.

Hegseth further complicated the administration’s funding campaign by presenting an unclear estimate for the cost of the war on Iran.

He placed the figure at $37.5 billion but did not clearly specify how much had already been spent or how much represented projected costs.

The War Secretary said the estimate included military pay, operations, maintenance and other expenditures “through September 30."