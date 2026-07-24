Drone Strikes Disrupt Wildberries Facilities Near St. Petersburg, Injuring Three

By Staff, Agencies

Three people were injured after Ukrainian drone strikes targeted logistics facilities belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region on Friday, according to Russian officials.

Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that a drone strike triggered a fire at a Wildberries logistics center in the village of Novosaratovka in the Vsevolozhsk district, leaving three people injured.

He added that another drone strike caused the collapse of a warehouse at the Severnaya Poultry Farm in the village of Sinyavino in the Kirovsky district. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Russian Telegram channels also reported that additional Wildberries logistics centers in the Shushary and Utkina Zavod districts of St. Petersburg were struck, with fires breaking out at both facilities.

Wildberries confirmed on Telegram that operations at its Shushary and Utkina Zavod logistics centers had been temporarily suspended.

St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov said the city came under a drone attack on Friday morning, adding that Russian air defense systems were activated. He stated that civilian infrastructure along the Moskovskoye Highway was damaged and that emergency services were working at the scene.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 571 Ukrainian drones overnight over various Russian regions, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the reported strikes, and the claims made by Russian officials could not be independently verified.