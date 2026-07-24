Four Iranians Martyred, Five Wounded in US Missile Aggression on Ahvaz

By Staff, Agencies

The governor’s office of Khuzestan Province has reported that four Iranian citizens were martyred and five others wounded in a fresh US missile attack targeting areas on the outskirts of the city of Ahvaz early Friday.

According to Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan’s deputy governor for security and law enforcement affairs, US forces launched a missile strike against locations near Ahvaz, the capital of the oil-rich southwestern province. The attack is the latest in what Iranian officials describe as a series of illegal US military aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emergency and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the wounded are receiving treatment. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the attack.

Iranian officials condemned the strike as part of what they called an ongoing US campaign of aggression against Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and an assault on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.

Officials also stressed that Iran’s armed forces remain fully prepared to respond firmly and decisively to any further acts of hostility by the United States.

The people of Khuzestan, whom Iranian officials described as being renowned for their steadfast resistance and sacrifices in defense of the nation, once again demonstrated unwavering resolve in the face of foreign aggression.

Iranian officials further said that the blood of the martyrs would strengthen the determination of the Iranian nation to confront what they described as the enemies of independence and Islam.

Separately, the US military said on Friday morning that its forces had launched another night of strikes against Iranian military targets.

US Central Command said the strikes began at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time (22:45 GMT) on Thursday, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations aimed at holding Tehran “accountable.”