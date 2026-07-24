Four Palestinians Martyred in Joint “Israeli” Army and Settler Attack Near Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

Four Palestinians were martyred and four others wounded, three of them critically, in an attack carried out by the “Israeli” army and settlers on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said the death toll from the attack had risen to four, while four other Palestinians sustained injuries, with three reported to be in critical condition.

Local residents and Palestinian security sources said “Israeli” settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the town before opening live fire at two houses. The attack was carried out alongside “Israeli” forces, according to the sources.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks by the “Israeli” army and settlers targeting Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank, amid continued tensions and escalating violence in the territory.