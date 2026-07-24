Report: Trump Growing Frustrated as Iran War Drags into Fifth Month

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has become increasingly frustrated and doubtful about the prospects for a lasting peace as the war with Iran enters its fifth month with no clear end in sight, according to administration officials and people close to the president.

A report published by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday said some of Trump’s advisers are concerned that the prolonged conflict is weighing on his presidency by driving up prices, reducing his approval ratings, and potentially hurting Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

According to a senior administration official cited in the report, Trump believes Iran only responds to military force and is in “revenge mode” against Tehran, leaving him with few alternatives other than continuing the military campaign.

The report also said the United States is deploying additional troops and military equipment to the Middle East as Trump considers further escalation despite concerns over the financial costs of the conflict and declining public support.

The conflict has reportedly also strained Trump’s relationship with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a senior administration official saying the US president has become reluctant to speak with or meet him.

According to people familiar with the matter, the war has also had a personal impact on Trump and several of his senior advisers, some of whom have reportedly been warned by US intelligence agencies about alleged Iranian assassination threats and advised to avoid using car services.

While attending the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump was reportedly briefed on “Israeli” intelligence regarding an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him. Although US officials reportedly questioned the credibility of the intelligence, the briefing is said to have influenced Trump’s decision to return to the United States aboard an older Air Force One aircraft instead of the jet gifted by Qatar.

The report added that Trump was angered after The New York Times revealed the reason for the aircraft change, viewing the disclosure as a security risk, while his administration launched efforts to identify the source of the leak.

According to people familiar with internal discussions, Trump has also pressed for lower gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections and has been less concerned than some of his advisers about the potential political consequences of the war.