US War on Iran Drains US Weapons Stockpiles Faster Than Replenishment

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is rapidly depleting its stockpiles of advanced air-defense interceptors and precision-guided munitions as its war on Iran intensifies, CBS News reported, citing US military and intelligence officials.

As a result, the accelerated drawdown has raised concerns within the Trump administration over Washington's readiness for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

At the same time, the dwindling stockpiles of defensive interceptors and long-range missiles have become a pressure point for top military and civilian leaders who are weighing the demands of the war against Iran against maintaining readiness to deter other adversaries, including China.

According to the officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue, the US cannot sustain the rate at which it expended precision munitions early in the campaign against Iran.

Meanwhile, US officials told CBS News that the defense industry cannot produce interceptors quickly enough to replace those being expended or transferred to US Central Command, leaving stockpiles under increasing strain as operations continue. The munitions are being heavily used to defend US forces and interests in the Gulf.

Despite the growing concerns, War Secretary Pete Hegseth denied any stockpile crisis, insisting the US has ample munitions and is producing more than ever before.

US forces have increasingly shifted from long-range cruise missiles to lower-cost precision-guided bombs, conserving high-end munitions such as Tomahawks and JASSMs amid limited inventories.

However, US officials told CBS News that expanding production of advanced weapons could take years, while supplies of systems such as ATACMS also remain constrained.

More broadly, US concerns over shrinking missile stockpiles have intensified as Patriot and THAAD interceptors are being consumed faster than they can be replaced.

Consequently, the Pentagon has diverted interceptor stocks from the Indo-Pacific, while analysts warn that replenishing advanced missiles and air-defense systems could take years, underscoring mounting pressure on US military readiness.