Thousands Flee Wildfires as Extreme Heat Scorches France, Spain

By Staff, Agencies

About 30,000 people have been evacuated as fast-moving wildfires fueled by extreme heat continue to rage across France and Spain, while a marine heatwave grips much of the Mediterranean.

France has requested assistance through the European Union's civil protection mechanism as a major blaze near the Atlantic coast forced more than 18,800 people from homes and campsites in the Gironde region. President Emmanuel Macron described the situation as "extremely tense," with European aircraft and helicopters being deployed to assist firefighters.

Meanwhile, Spain declared a national emergency in the Madrid region and Avila after multiple wildfires broke out, forcing around 10,000 evacuations. Authorities have mobilized military emergency units as fires spread across several regions.

Extreme temperatures have intensified the crisis, with Spain recording highs of 44.7°C, while around 80% of the Mediterranean Sea is experiencing a marine heatwave. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, wildfire activity across the EU has reached record levels for this time of year, with France and Spain setting records for both burned area and the number of fires.

Scientists warn that climate change, prolonged drought and rising temperatures are creating increasingly dangerous wildfire conditions, cautioning that southern Europe could face fire seasons comparable to those seen in California and Australia if current trends continue.