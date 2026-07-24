EU Expands Sanctions on Russia as FIDE Chief Steps Aside

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has unveiled its largest sanctions package against Russia in four years, targeting 218 individuals and entities, including Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of the International Chess Federation [FIDE], who announced he was suspending his duties after being sanctioned.

Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will serve as interim FIDE president.

The sanctions target more than 100 banks and cryptocurrency operators, over 40 vessels linked to Russia's "shadow fleet," several oil refineries, and dozens of military-industrial entities involved in drone production.

The package also disconnects 33 Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, freezes assets of 94 financial institutions, and maintains the Russian oil price cap at $44.10 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones struck a warehouse in St. Petersburg, triggering a large fire. Ukrainian authorities have previously accused the warehouse operator of storing and transporting sanctioned military goods.

Separately, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is facing pressure over the removal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who has reportedly declined alternative government positions offered by the presidency.

In another development, US political commentator Laura Loomer visited Ukraine and met with Zelensky, publicly reversing her previous criticism of Kiev after witnessing an air raid during her trip.

On the battlefield, a Russian strike on a food business in Pavlohrad claimed the lives of three people and wounded at least 10 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian authorities also reported that Ukrainian attacks claimed the lives of three people, including a child, in Russia and Moscow-annexed Crimea.